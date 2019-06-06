Passed away at his home on Wed. May 29. Jack was born on Jan. 7, 1927 in Oklahoma. He was the first of 6 children born to Charlie and Lillian "Doll" Abney. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Jack married Ruby Faye Miller on Dec 14, 1946 in Carnegie, Okla., then shortly after moved to Lancaster, Calif., where they had their only son, Jack Dewayne, who preceded him in death in 2005.

Jack and Faye opened Jack's Market in the early 1950's. Later they opened The Smart Shoppe on Lancaster Blvd. He also worked for Hartwig Realty until his retirement.

Jack was an AV Fair director, active in Kiwanis and was a member of The Assistance League of the Antelope Valley.

Jack is survived by his wife, Faye, granddaughter Jacque Schultz (Jon), 3 great-granddaughters, and 1 great great-granddaughter, brothers Howard (Rogene) Abney, Chuck (Dianne) Abney and Michael Abney, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Sat. June 8 at 10 am with viewing at 9 am at Mumaw Funeral Home with internment following at Lancaster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Resources. Published in The Antelope Valley Press from June 6 to June 7, 2019