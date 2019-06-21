|
After a long battle with multiple myeloma, Jack Tolliver, one of Antelope Valley's most notable athletes, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7 at 1:45 pm.
Jack, a record setting running back, was part of Antelope Valley High School's original football championship run before becoming an all league baseball player at the University of Nevada Reno. Between AVHS and UNR, he attended Antelope Valley Community College where he was a key cog on the State Championship football team.
Jack is survived by him mother (Ann), sisters (Linda and Mari- an), sister-in-law (Angie), brothers (Mike and Vince), nephews (Shon Grimes and Kyle Tolliver) and nieces (Shadae Soto and Aubrie Tolliver).
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 21, 2019
