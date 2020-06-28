87, Born May 4, 1933 in Whittier California. Moved to Palmdale in 1958. Jackie was a homemaker and daycare provider. Proceeded in death by her son Charles and husband Leo Thomsen. Jackie was survived by 5 daughters, Suzanne Underwood, Michelle Gab, Claudette Accacian, Annette Troffer and Barbette Beauchamp and 3 sons, Robert Beauchamp, Larry Beauchamp and GJ Beauchamp. She has 17 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Jackie died peacefully at her home on June 15, 2020. A gathering to remember Jackie will take place at her family home at 38110 10th St. East in Palmdale on July 11, from 2-4. Please stay safe and bring your mask we will have light refreshments and a time to reflect on memories of Jackie.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Beauchamp Children's trust at Wells Fargo Bank account number 55-55330694.

