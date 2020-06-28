Jackie Rose BEAUCHAMP-THOMSEN
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87, Born May 4, 1933 in Whittier California. Moved to Palmdale in 1958. Jackie was a homemaker and daycare provider. Proceeded in death by her son Charles and husband Leo Thomsen. Jackie was survived by 5 daughters, Suzanne Underwood, Michelle Gab, Claudette Accacian, Annette Troffer and Barbette Beauchamp and 3 sons, Robert Beauchamp, Larry Beauchamp and GJ Beauchamp. She has 17 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Jackie died peacefully at her home on June 15, 2020. A gathering to remember Jackie will take place at her family home at 38110 10th St. East in Palmdale on July 11, from 2-4. Please stay safe and bring your mask we will have light refreshments and a time to reflect on memories of Jackie.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Beauchamp Children's trust at Wells Fargo Bank account number 55-55330694.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved