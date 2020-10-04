Jacqualine ADAMS

92 passed away on September 27, 2020. Born in Salinas, Kansas in 1928, she came to the Antelope Valley in 1954 where she worked for over 35 years in the aerospace industry, mostly at Northrop. She enjoyed early morning drives and the Mojave Desert scenery. She loved photography, reading and crossword puzzles. She was a long-time member of St. Stephen's Lutheran church.

She is proceeded in death by four sisters, her husband of over 50 years, Jess, who passed in 2002, their daughter Jean and three stepchildren. She is survived by two children, Joceile White of Smithsburg, Md., and Jared Adams of Lancaster, Calif., as well as two stepchildren, Jess Adams, Jr. of Thailand and Phillip Adams of Quartz Hill, Calif. Her spirit lives on in the loving memories of her 37 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.

