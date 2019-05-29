Jacqueline "Jacqui" Marie Pierce, age 56, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home.



Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, Minn. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. with the Reverend Jeff Sandgren officiating. Memorial visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the Boldt Funeral Home on Thursday.



Jacqueline Marie, the daughter of James and Shelagh (Millen) Paar, was born on August 17, 1962 at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Calif. She graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster. Jacqui lived in California until she was united in marriage to Michael Pierce on October 14, 2003 in Faribault, Minn. Jacqui's life revolved around her children and she loved being a stay at home mom.



Survivors include her husband, Michael Pierce; children, Brandon Halstead, David (Alysia) Cooke, Catherine (Manny) Bauer, Zachary (Allison) Cooke and Gavin Pierce; granddaughters, Ana Bauer and Korrie Cooke due in July; parents, James and Shelagh Paar; brother, James (Diane) Paar; sister, Jannette (Tim) Cox; and one nephew and many nieces.



She was preceded in death by her niece, Fraine Jo Cox in 2014.



Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 29, 2019