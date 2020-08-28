Passed away peacefully in Victorville on July 23, 2020. She was born November 13, 1962 at Tyndall AFB in Panama City, Fla. to Joyce and Terry. Jackie was a happy soul who loved to laugh, dance, and make up funny rhymes. She brought joy to and was loved by all who knew her, and she was an extremely kind and caring person. Despite facing many adversities she was very strong and accomplished in her life, having earned an associate's degree and worked as an Air Traffic Control Specialist at LA ATCC in Palmdale for many years before retiring in 2012. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Osberg; her husband, Joe Yancho; her father, Terry Shawler (Blanche); her two sisters, Sherrye Roberts (Jim Clark) and Karyn Armstrong (Chuck); her nieces and nephew, Tracey Bunch (Geoff), Justin McIntosh (Teresa), and Sabrina Joy (Steve); and extended family any many loving friends, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. A small private memorial service was held in her honor at Lancaster Seventhday Adventist Church on August 8, 2020. She continues to live on in our hearts and minds and will be deeply missed.

