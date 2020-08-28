1/1
Jacquelyn "Jackie" (Shawler) YANCHO
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in Victorville on July 23, 2020. She was born November 13, 1962 at Tyndall AFB in Panama City, Fla. to Joyce and Terry. Jackie was a happy soul who loved to laugh, dance, and make up funny rhymes. She brought joy to and was loved by all who knew her, and she was an extremely kind and caring person. Despite facing many adversities she was very strong and accomplished in her life, having earned an associate's degree and worked as an Air Traffic Control Specialist at LA ATCC in Palmdale for many years before retiring in 2012. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Osberg; her husband, Joe Yancho; her father, Terry Shawler (Blanche); her two sisters, Sherrye Roberts (Jim Clark) and Karyn Armstrong (Chuck); her nieces and nephew, Tracey Bunch (Geoff), Justin McIntosh (Teresa), and Sabrina Joy (Steve); and extended family any many loving friends, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. A small private memorial service was held in her honor at Lancaster Seventhday Adventist Church on August 8, 2020. She continues to live on in our hearts and minds and will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved