of Lancaster passed away March 25, 2019. Duffy was born in Elmira, New York on August 18, 1940 to James R. Duffield and Florence A. (Vater) Duffield.

Duffy served in the Air Force from 1959-1963. It was during this time that Duffy met and married Judith A. McGaughey and they had three children James H., William S., and David P. After the Air Force he was employed with NASA at the Dryden Flight Research Center for 36 years where he retired with 40 years of government service. Duffy later married Judith C. Dorn "JD" who had two sons from a prior marriage Ranger and Walter.

Duffy had been a member of the B.P.O. of Elks in Lancaster since 1978 and enjoyed outings with the Rage of the Sage Camper Club. He was also an avid golfer. Duffy is survived by his wife JD, his five sons and their families, a sister Jean Hufford as well as numerous Nieces and Nephews. Services are not scheduled at this time. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary