Passed away February 2, 2020 at the age of 60. Jim (Jimmy) was born March 16, 1959 at General Hospital, Las Angeles, California. He survived by his mother, Carol Rousey, sons, Travis Wright, and James Wright Jr. and Theresa Freeman, sisters, April Armstrong and Lisa Rousey, a brother, Steve Rousey and wife Robin, one aunt, Trudy Phillips and husband Bob; many nephews, nieces, and lots of friends. Children were always special to Jim and he treated them like "little adults". As a child, he was never without a dog, turtle, or whatever his mother would allow. Jim knew this car crash was bad/probably fatal and said so while in the hospital. Jim wanted cremation and no service. Satan has LOST giving Jim death. JEHOVAH has WON, giving Jim CHRIST JESUS, who will resurrect him to paradise conditions on the earth with a better life in a better world with a better mind and spirit, Ro. 6:23, Hosea 13:14. So, Satan, where is your victory? Where are your stings? 1Cor. 15:55 & 25:8, Rev. 21:4. You have no victory, you have no stings, JEHOVAH wins again.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 8, 2020