|
|
Entered into rest with his Lord Jesus Christ on July 30, 2019 at his own home in Lancaster, Calif. Born to Alma and John J. Montanelli on Febru-ary 1, 1940 in Mulbury, Kan., where he was raised along with his five siblings.
In 1963 and 1965 James fathered two daughters with his former spouse Mary Jane Cranor.
In 1975 James moved to California as he had become employed by Lockheed in Palmdale.
He will be remembered for his quiet strength, humility, humor and generosity. He is survived by his daughter Grace, his sister Pearl, brothers Joe and Barney, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 311, 44355 40th St. E, Lancaster, CA 93535.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019