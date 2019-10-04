Home

James William FLAXINGTON

James William FLAXINGTON Obituary
Born on January 24, 1940, passed away on
September 29, 2019. He worked 37 years in the grocery business, followed by several years for Lancaster School District.
James was a 1957 graduate from AVHS. He was married to his high school sweetheart Leslie Cochran for 58 years.
He was an active member of Lancaster Presbyterian Church and loved singing, music, gardening and cooking.
He is survived by his wife Leslie; daughter Colleen Flaxington; daughter Cathy and husband Matt Browning; son Patrick and partner Scott Benedict; son Steven; granddaughter Sarah and husband James Patterson, and three great grandchildren Gunnar, Loretta and Sophie.
A service will be held at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 1661 W. Lancaster Blvd., on Saturday October 5, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Grace Resources, Lancaster, CA
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
