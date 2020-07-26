Passed away March 14, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Born Sept. 8, 1937 in So. Dakota, moved to Palmdale in 1955 and went to work for Lucky's Gas Station on Sierra Hwy, he became interested in racing hotrods and off-road motorcycling.

Dirt biking was his hobby and with a few friends formed the first motorcycle Club in A.V. called Antelope Ramblers.

Camping, dirt tracks and off-road racing earned him a reputation for being able to fix any thing. Leading him to open his own repair shop for bikes on Ave R. Jim was active in the Little League and Youth Football.

He was preceded in death by one sister Verna, two brothers, Harold and Gary. Also his only son Jeffrey. The family knows they are together again, riding and loving it as they always did.

He will be sorrowfully missed by daughters, Shannon, Kathy, Theresa and Michele along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No serviced held, as requested.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store