I love you Jane. More than you will ever know. Anytime we ever spoke, we would end our conversation with I love you. That is something I can and always will remember.

I am so sorry I wasn't there when you needed me most. I know now that you had posted on fb about what was happening, but I was so distracted with the aftermath of the crash that I didn't see.

Im not sure what I am going to do without you, because I need you, your my sister not by blood but by soul and pure love. When your beautiful Niece Heather Perrier told me you had gained your wings on mother's Day, it broke my heart.

You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. And it hurts so much.

I know you are finally with your Mom again, but please come see me in my dreams. I still have so much we need to talk about.

I love you, forever and always

Kylie Anne

Family