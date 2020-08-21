Born October 27, 1971, passed away on July 20, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Ann Pritz of Lancaster, California, and sister, Amy Wong (Pritz) of San Jose, California. Janelle was a bright light that influenced many throughout her 20 year teaching career at Highland High School. She held a BA in Communication as well as a California Teaching Credential and garnered the respect of students and colleagues alike. She was a creative, lifelong learner who loved to travel and was always interested in trying new things. She held a black belt in Kung Fu San Soo, enjoyed international dance classes, and was also fluent in Spanish. She will be remembered as a kind and generous supporter of those less fortunate and one who made a difference in the lives of others. The family will hold a small, private gathering to celebrate her life so in lieu of flowers or donations, if you have a favorite memory or story of Janelle you would like to share, please forward that to Ann Pritz at apritz@verizon.net
