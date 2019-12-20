|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday November 7, 2019 in the home that she loved so much, after a 18 year battle with MS, and a five year battle with Parkinson's.
She was born June 23, 1954 to Harold and Pauline Rehm. She married Terry Arruda November 3, 2002 in Palmdale. Janet worked for Michael Glass Dentistry for close to 18 years, then in 2000 Janet became a nurse for Antelope Valley Hospital for 19 years.
Janet truly loved life, her family, and friends. She had a an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep and positive way.
Janet is preceded in death by her brother Michael Rehm and her father Harold Rehm. She is survived by her husband Terry Arruda, brothers Danny Rehm (Kam), Barry Rehm, and sister Diane Rehm Jones (Roger). She has two children Brian Christie (Irma) , Amy Null (Joe), step-children Stacey Bragg, Keith Arruda, Tara Arruda and Stephanie Arruda. Janet loved all her grand- children so very much, JD Null, Ava Leigh Null, Jillian Christie, Isabella Christie, many more grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and others that Janet touched so much.
Janet enjoyed gardening and going to Las Vegas. So when you are in Las Vegas, and see a Wheel of Fortune machine, drop a dollar for Janet.
"Janet you will be truly missed."
A celebration of life will be held on January 11, 2020 starting at 1 P.M. at their home at 41714 Oak Barrel Ct, Palmdale 93551.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019