Born July 7, 1947 in Alhambra, Calif. Passed away Feb. 5, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer in Lancaster, Calif., where she resided for over 30 years. She is survived by son Jonathan Sorrels (Tammy), granddaughter Nicole, grandsons Jonathan and Nicholas, sister Barbara Park-Sebring (Richard), brother-in-law Keith Pulcifer, niece Keri Ewing (Craig), nephew Scott Pulcifer (Leslie), nephew Jeffrey Park, nephew Andrew Park (Nikki) and multiple great-nephews and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by parents Dora and Gordon Robinson, husband Robert Varner (Ret. CMDR, US Navy), daughter Denise Robison, granddaughter Melissa Varner and sister Carol Pulcifer. Janet worked at Point Mugu as a systems analyst for a number of years and then for the DEA in Thailand for six years. Upon returning to the United States she made her home in Palmdale and started a family business, Robinson's Drapery Workroom. Several years later she began another business doing bookkeeping and payroll for numerous clients around the Antelope Valley and maintained that business for over 15 years until her death. Janet was involved with her granddaughter Nicole and the AV High Agriculture Dept. during the four years that Nicole raised and showed her steers and pigs at the AV Fair. She was also involved with her grandson Nicholas' Pony baseball and traveling baseball teams and kept the official score for all of Nick's games. A visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service to be held at 4:00 p.m., both Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Chapel of the Valley Mortuary, 1755 E. Avenue R, Palmdale, Calif. Internment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley Mortuary, Palmdale Directors. You may send con-olences to: www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 9, 2020