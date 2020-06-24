Born February 13, 1958, in Morelos, Mexico, was called by the Lord on June 8, 2020. Javier was an Antelope Valley resident for over 35 years after spending a short time in Arizona.

He and his wife resided and raised 4 children in Lancaster, they were also like

a second set of parents to many others.

Javier spent the majority of his career working in the restaurant business and spent the last 17 years with the Crazy Otto's restaurants. He enjoyed and loved his work. He was a hard worker, never complained, and never called in sick. His customers loved him and he loved them back.

Javier was a kind and giving man, a good neighbor, and was well known in his community. He would help anyone he could and never expected anything in return. He enjoyed a good laugh and making others laugh as well. He lived a good life to the fullest and was a very loving and supportive Father and Grandpa, or as his grandchildren called him, "Papa."

In his free time he liked to visit friends and socialize. He also loved spending time with his family, dining at his favorite Mexican restaurants, going to concerts, cooking, and eating good food.

Preceded in death by wife, Joyce. Survived by four children, Lena, Lorraina, Javier Jr. and Sylvia. Six grandchildren, Jerry III, Andrea, Keianna, Andrew, Jazlin and Aurora. Three son-in-laws, Jerry, Michael and Abdulla and lastly, two cats, Tuxedo and Loki.

Javier, you are greatly loved and will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

