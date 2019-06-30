Home

James A. Reardon-Payton Mortuary
511 North A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 483-2233
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
James A. Reardon-Payton Mortuary
511 North A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
J.D. CULVERSON


1944 - 2019
J.D. CULVERSON Obituary
Feb.4, 1944-June 20, 2019
Age 75, Born in Fort Smith, Ark. He moved to Lancaster, Calif., in 1955 where he spent most of his life. Navy man from 1962 to 1967. Married in 1965 for 54 years. J.D. is survived by his wife, 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings. A memorial for J.D. is going to be held at 2 pm on July 7, 2019 at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A. Street, Oxnard, CA. 93030. For details please go to www.reardonfh.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 30, 2019
