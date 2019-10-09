Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Jeannine (Wilma) DEMPSEY


1936 - 2019
Jeannine (Wilma) DEMPSEY Obituary
March 1, 1936 – Oct. 3, 2019 Born in Marion Illinois. Spent 40 years in Norwalk, California, and moved to Lancaster in 2000.
She is survived by her 3 daughters Patricia (Jim Elrod) Debbie (Scott Caldwell) and Kathi Howard.
She leaves behind 5 grandchildren. Renee (Raymond Mayberry) Stephanie Howard, Christopher Howard, Bobbie (John Curiel) Jeremy (Lori Elrod). 8 great grandchildren, and many friends.
She volunteered for many years at the Senior Citizens Center in Lancaster. She loved to bake, loved going to yard sales, and visiting with family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Services will be at Joshua Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Friday 11, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd.
Celebration of life immediately following ceremony at Patricia Elrod's house.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Antelope Valley Senior Center at 777 W. Jack- man St., Lancaster, CA 93534
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 9, 2019
