Passed away at his home on March 23, 2020. He was born December 7, 1939, in Hugo, Oklahoma. Upon his graduation from Hugo High School, Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps. After his discharge, he married Gwendolyn Kay Wagner in 1965, and they
had son Matthew in 1967. Jerry worked in the oil industry, first as a roughneck on oil rigs, and later in sales. After his divorce in 1984, Jerry moved to California, and worked in the mass transit industry until his retirement. For the last 20 years, Jerry was deeply involved in various programs assisting military veterans and their families, including the Marine Corps League and the Young Marines program. Jerry also created a special program to honor veterans in hospice care. Jerry is survived by his son Matthew and his wife Beth, his granddaughter Meagan, and his long-time life partner Dorothy, her daughter Kami and her husband Mike, and their sons Travis and Wyatt. The family plans to hold a celebration of Jerry's life during the summer.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 31, 2020