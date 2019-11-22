|
47 passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Victorville, Calif. Survived by his parents, Jerry and Roxie West and sister April (Juan) Gonzalez. He is also survived by daughter Whitney (Brandon) Loomis. Jerry graduated from Antelope Valley High School and Ameritech College. He worked for several companies as a computer specialist, receiving numerous recognition and awards. Jerry's parents will be having a Memorial at their home, 343 W. Ave. J -8, Lancaster, CA. 93534, Sat. 23, from 1-4 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019