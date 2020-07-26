1/
Jesse G. BOSQUEZ
1929 - 2020
Born March 21, 1929 Del Rio, Tex., passed away July 13, 2020 Sun Valley, Calif. Jesse grew up in Texas. Jesse will be honored with Committal Service. He served our country in the Korean War, worked for NASA for 35 years. He en- joyed going for walks and having a glass of wine with friends and family. He will be well missed by our community. Jesse was the person that you always wanted to call a friend with a good heart and soul, a true family man. He is loved and well missed.
Jesse is survived by his family; two children, son and daughter, along with granddaughters. Please join them in honoring him. Services will be on July, 29 at 10 am, at Halley Olsen Murphy Funerals & Cremations. Burial will follow at 11:45 am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Due to Covid- 19 a reception date will be determined.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
