Oct. 11, 1952 - June 28, 2019 Age 66. Born in Milwaukee, Wis.; Jo moved to Palmdale, Calif., in 1997. She is survived by her mother Betty, children Montez, Trina and John, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 5 siblings. Special Aunt to Monoleto. Preceded in death by father Ernest, husband John and brother Roger. Memorial for Jo is going to be held at 12 pm on July 6, 2019 at Hicks Mortuary, 8837 E. Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93552.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 4, 2019