Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
763-553-1411
For more information about
Joan HOLT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan HOLT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan HOLT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan HOLT Obituary
Age 86 of Maple Grove, Minn, died peacefully on December 19, 2019. Joan graduated from La Moure High School, La Moure, N.D. in 1951 and St. Luke's School of Nursing, Fargo, N.D. is 1954 as a registered nurse. She worked in several hospitals and the last several years of her career for a family practice doctor in Lancaster, Calif. Joan was always active in her church and women's group. She loved helping other people and will be missed by her family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Amanda Holen; brothers, Ralph and Donald; and sister, Onis Poehls. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Curtis; children, Bruce (Kara), Ann (George) Kyrilis, Peter (Jamie); 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Arylene Paulu, Anna (Charles) Arndt; and brother, David. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Silver Creek on Main Apartment Complex, 8200 Main St. N., Maple Grove.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -