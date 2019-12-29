|
|
Age 86 of Maple Grove, Minn, died peacefully on December 19, 2019. Joan graduated from La Moure High School, La Moure, N.D. in 1951 and St. Luke's School of Nursing, Fargo, N.D. is 1954 as a registered nurse. She worked in several hospitals and the last several years of her career for a family practice doctor in Lancaster, Calif. Joan was always active in her church and women's group. She loved helping other people and will be missed by her family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Amanda Holen; brothers, Ralph and Donald; and sister, Onis Poehls. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Curtis; children, Bruce (Kara), Ann (George) Kyrilis, Peter (Jamie); 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Arylene Paulu, Anna (Charles) Arndt; and brother, David. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Silver Creek on Main Apartment Complex, 8200 Main St. N., Maple Grove.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 29, 2019