Of Quartz Hill passed away Sept. 26, 2019, she was born Aug. 11, 1960 Rockford, Illinois.
Joan was married to Kevin Hartman on May 5, 2001.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, Frank Merlo, 1999 and mother Ferne Merlo 2015.
Joan is survived by her husband Kevin Hartman and her brother Anthony Merlo from Placentia, Calif.
Joan and Kevin raised Rottweiler dogs for AKC shows, these were their children, Jake, Jasmine, Abel, Wynter, Autumn, Brinley Ann.
Joan worked for Antelope Valley Court for 37 years.
Friends and family may attend her service Saturday October 12, 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Halley-Olsen- Murphy Funerals & Cremations, 44831 N. Cedar Ave, Lancaster. Grave site service, 2:30 p.m. at Desert Lawn 2200 E. Ave S, Palmdale,
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 9, 2019