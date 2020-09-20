1/1
JoAnn HAYMAN-BOWERS
1931 - 2020
Passed peacefully into the heavens on Thursday July 16, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1931 in Charleston, West Virginia as the youngest of three daughters. She moved to California in the late 1940's and relocated in Palmdale in 1964. She was active in many local community organizations including The South Antelope Valley Coordinating Council, The March of Dimes- Antelope Valley, The Palmdale Lilac Festival and The Ana Verde Hills Community Organization. In 1971 Joann received the Lulu Award for community service in Palmdale.
JoAnn joined her parents Maxine Johnson Ellis and Richard Featherstone Ellis, her sisters Mary (Peggy) Birch, and Betty Lou Cunningham, her first husband Bert Hayman Sr. and last husband Robert Bowers in heaven. She is survived by her 3 children: Babetta Hayman-Casagrande, Bert (Buddy) Hayman and his wife, Judy and Patty Hayman-Rardon and her husband, Gary.
Joann was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Joe Casagrande, Scott Hayman, Brad Hayman, Jeremy Casagrande, Kristi Hayman, Tim Cea, Jake Hudson, Melinda Cea, and Ryan Cea. 15 great grand-children and 2 great-great grand- children and many nieces and nephews also blessed her life.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please call Patty at 661-609-1846 for details and address.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
