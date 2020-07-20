47, of Lancaster, Calif., went home to be with the Lord, after a battle with brain cancer, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home and surrounded by his family. Joel was born on July 20, 1972, in St. Louis, Mo., to John and Judy (Jackson) Hatcher. A resident of the Antelope Valley from 1979, he graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1990. He was a lover of Jesus since the age of 4, and this always remained the core of his life. Music was his gift, his training beginning at age 5, and continued to define much of his life in ministry, career and entertainment. He was a friend to many with an ever-listening and compassionate ear, a world traveler in ministry sharing the Gospel on four continents through his music, a husband and father with a family whose life together was animated by love. He lived large and his passing is a tremendous loss for his family, whose consolation is that he is now worshiping joyfully in the presence of his Lord, no longer battling here on earth. He will be missed by so many who enjoyed his friendship, his music, both worship and blues, and working with him on recording projects. A man of many talents, he is survived by his beloved wife/best friend of 18 years, Rosanne Ferrarini Hatcher, his precious children, Andrew and Naomi, both of his parents, and his brother in the Lord and in life, Peter. His extended family who grieve his death include his mother-in-law and her family, uncles, aunts and numerous cousins. A celebration of his life will hopefully be held when social directives allow.

