Born June 15, 1950 in Ames, Iowa, died February 24, 2020 in Crawford, Colorado. John was the eldest child of United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel John Earl Bush and Audrey Lorraine Bush (Folsom) of Ames, Iowa. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering; Troy State University in 1979 with a Master of Science in Management; and was a Distinguished Graduate of the USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB in 1983. A pilot to his very core, John logged over 14,500 hours of flight time through his work over 27 years in the Air Force, and then with Northwest Airlines, the National Test Pilot School, Eclipse Aviation, and the Civil Service. His work as an airline pilot and USAF fighter/trainer/transport and test pilot kept him flying, which he loved. One of his greatest joys was being a flight instructor at the Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB. He was universally recognized as an excellent instructor, earning the David B. Barnes Outstanding Flight Instructor Award four times. His impact mentoring the next generations of test pilots has been felt over four decades. He was a member of the following organizations as another means to follow his passion to fly: Quiet Birdmen, Airplane Owners and Pilots Association, Experimental Aircraft Association, Society of Experimental Test Pilots - Associate Fellow, United States Parachute Association and the Order of Daedalians.
He was also passionate about the outdoors, enjoying camping, backpacking, fishing, skiing, and exploring the great outdoors wherever the Air Force took him. John was active in the Boy Scouts of America in his youth, achieving Eagle Scout, and was a Scout Master when his son was in the Boy Scouts.
He is survived by his wife Emilie 'Lili' Chaudron Bush (Howard) and his children and their families – John Blaine Bush and Dimity Margaret Podger of Woonona, New South Wales, Australia and their sons William Rowan Bush and Owen John Bush; Rietta Katherine McCain (Bush) and Brian Sean McCain of Eagle, Idaho and their daughters Rietta Cordelia McCain and Dorothy Lilianne McCain – as well as his sisters, Megan Ann Million (Bush) and her husband Michael Dennis Million of Crestview, Florida and Leigh Sinclair of Denver, Colorado. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jay Folsom Bush and Jed Lee Bush.
John's family appreciates the loving and compassionate care provided him by Dr. Helen Goldberg and the staff of the Grand Mesa Oncology and Infusion Center and the nurses and staff of Hope West Hospice: Lori, Carol, Cheryle, Richard, Tamara, Micaela. and Katie.
Services celebrating John's life were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Delta, Colorado, with the Reverend Larry Bradford presiding and the Reverend Reese Riley preaching. There will also be a celebration in Tehachapi, California in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in John's memory to: EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc - General Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903-3816 (800) 236-1025 https://eaa.org/eaa/apps/donations/donationform -or- Hope West Hospice 3090 North 12th Street #B Grand Junction, CO 81506 (970) 241-2212 https://www.hopewestco.org/memorial-gifts/ -or- St. Luke's Episcopal Church P.O. Box 724 Delta, CO 81416 (970) 874-9489
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 1, 2020