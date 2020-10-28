A 21 year resident of Palmdale, Calif., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born to Albert and Elizabeth McCabe on January 11, 1943 in Washington D.C.

John was a dedicated provider to his family. He worked in the aerospace industry on many govern- ment projects. He took

great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed investing in the stock market and following current events. He loved the ocean and the beach and was once an avid sailor. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of over 10 years Blanche McCabe, children Jim McCabe and Debbi Fielding, step-children Brenda Hebert and Jeff Pollock, 20 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and sister Linda Hemphill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 33 years Sharon McCabe, daughter Cindy Winder, son Johnny McCabe, sister Aimee Walker, brother Mike McCabe, infant brother Thomas, and first wife Karen Baker.

We express special thanks to Compassionate Elderly Care of Lancaster, Calif., for their careful attention to him during his last weeks. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington, N.M. He will there be buried next to his wife Sharon.

