ROCKEY, John Michael William

66, of Palmdale passed away on June 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on December 12, 1952 and preceded in death by his parents Louie Rockey (Donna) and Carolyn Peterson.

He was a contractor by trade and was widely respected in the drywall contracting industry. He was married to Rose on June 29, 1973 and was her partner in love, life and business.

He is survived by his wife Rose, son John Jr.

(Melissa), son Justin (Beth), sisters Amarie Hill, Laura Walker, and DeAnn McLaughlin, and brothers James Rockey, Bill Wilson and Bryan Wilson. He is also survived by his four grandchildren who were all so special to him, Tanner, Garrett, Raegan and Cody.

John passed shortly after stepping off one of his cutting horses and followed his passion to the end. He competed in Cutting Horse competitions on a national level and had achieved numerous awards as an Amateur rider. He was honored in a rider- less horse ceremony by the cutting horse community on June 12.

He was a larger than life figure who touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4:00pm. Please call 661-866-2222 for more information.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to a .

RIP Champa!