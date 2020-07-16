1/1
John Michael Medicis
MEDICIS, John Michael
Age 69, of Evansville, Ind. (formerly from Leona Valley, Calif.) went home on Sunday, July 12, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus.
Mike was a criminal defense attorney in the Antelope Valley and through his law practice, he shared Jesus's love and
redemption with many of his clients. Mike's greatest passion and purpose in life was to share the gospel of Jesus, which he often did through his "book ministry", giving away hundreds of books that helped him in his walk with the Lord. He touched and changed so many lives on this Earth, as he was a constant encouragement to his family, friends, and clients. After suffering a lifelong chronic illness and then fighting cancer for the last several years, he is now healed from his pain and enjoying the benefits of Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Medicis. He is survived by six siblings: Sharon (Paul) Michaud of McMinnville, Oregon, Janice (Larry) Martin of Lancaster, California, Susan (Craig) Medicis of Denver, Colorado, Joe (Alice) Medicis, Gerard (Lara) Medicis, and Mary (Andy) Peistrup of Evansville, Indiana; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Sunset Funeral Home. Funeral service and burial will be private.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
