Born December 29, 1967 in Arlington Virginia passed away in Palmdale Calif., on February 9, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Youngest son of Maurice and Elizabeth Clarke. John was a college graduate with an Associates degree in business. John was an avid sports fan who loved the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washing- ton Redskins and Nascar. John enjoyed working with electronics and computers and fishing. John was a kind soul who will be deeply missed, cancer took his body but Heaven got his heart and soul. John is preceded in death by his Father Maurice Clarke, Mom Elizabeth Clarke and oldest Brother Raymond Clarke. John is survived by his Brother Norman Clarke Dallas Tex., Sister Cheryl Gray (husband Joseph) Wilmington N.C. and Sister Margaret Price (husband Bill) Bakersfield Calif., along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 15, 2019