John T. Hedgepeth, Jr., a long time Lancaster resident, passed away on June 27, 2019, at age 94, following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Hedgepeth was born on January 22, 1925 in Phoebus (now Hampton) Virginia. He was a World War II veteran, having entered the US Army as an anti-aircraft gunner. He was injured on New Year's Eve 1944, recuperated in hospitals in Luxembourg and England, and rejoined his unit be-ore the end of the War.

After the war, Mr. Hedgepeth returned to Virgin-a, and took work at Langley Field, for NACA, the forerunner to today's NASA. While working there, he met a fellow NACA employee, Tut Whisnant. They married in 1947, and enjoyed just short of 60 years of loving marriage before Tut's passing in 2007.

In 1948, the Hedgepeths transferred together to California, where both worked at the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards (then Muroc) Air Force Base; Mr. Hedgepeth worked initially as a photographer, but most of his career was spent in the space positioning (radar) field.

Following retirement the Hedgepeths traveled of- ten, visiting family and friends (and their roots) in Virginia and Tennessee. Mr. Hedgepeth was a 70 plus year member of the Lancaster Elks Lodge. The Hedgepeths eventually moved to be closer to their grandchildren, after more than half a century in Lancaster, a town they loved.

Mr. Hedgepeth is survived by his son Lee, daughter-in-law Rochelle, and grandchildren Patrick and T.C. He was preceded in death by his wife Tut, son Ted, daughter-in law Donna, and sisters Lillian Hendricks and Gina Guerber. He will be interred with his wife at the National Veterans Cemetery, in Riverside, California. A private family service will be held at that location. Those wishing to make a memorial gift in remembrance of Mr. Hedgepeth may do so at a charity of their own choice. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 14, 2019