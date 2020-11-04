If you asked 100 people who John Zigler was, you would get the same answers again and again. He was kind, he was funny, loving and above all generous.

John Vincent Zigler was born to Robert Eugene and Elizabeth Anne Zigler on October 22, 1960 in Van Nuys, Calif and was the sixth of seven children.

He married the absolute love of his life, Erin Frances Zigler (Nee Egan) on March 17, 1984. They moved to the Antelope Valley shortly after, where they built a beautiful life for their family.

While John had a lots of interest and many hobbies, he most looked forward to and cherished the time with his family. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his great-nephew and great niece. Colbe and Everly. John Vincent passed away surrounded by his family on Sept. 19, 2020 after a courageous 7 month battle with cancer.

He was incredibly loved and deeply missed by his wife Erin, his daughter; Stephanie Anne Zigler, his son; Daniel Robert Zigler, his niece (who was like a daughter); Michelle Piloto (nee Zigler) and their families.

John is survived by his wife, his children, his mother and five of his siblings and their families. He is preceded by his father and his oldest brother; Robert Charles "Chuck" Zigler.

A celebration of Life will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday November7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. 565 West Kettering St, Lancaster .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store