of Quartz Hill, California passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 after reaching the age of 76. John is survived by the love of his life, Dixie (Kennard) Cochran, who after marrying in 1975, he enjoyed 45 years with; their four children, Deborah Hall, Richard Hall and his wife Sophia, Kathleen Cochran and Dianna Cochran. Six grandchildren; Jared, Jason, Joshua, Jacob, Derek and Bailey; and eight great grandchildren. His brother, Michael Cochran and his family, and his sister Valentina Christensen and her family.
After choosing to serve in the Air Force, he joined the Air National Guard, serving for over 20 years before retiring. He was a longtime member of the Jaycees, a civic organization providing leadership training through community service. All of his life he had an interest in aeronautics. From rocket club in school, to working on various rockets, helping build multiple spaceships and the B2 bomber, he was able to pursue his passion throughout his lifetime. Working at such places as Lockheed, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Northrup, Edwards Air Force Base and Boeing.
He was very family oriented, always doing what he could to help others, hard-working, with strong values and a big heart. He was a loving husband, a good father, and wonderful grandfather and father figure to many. He was proud to have been a Cub Scout leader, and he always did the best he could to teach and guide his loved ones. He had a story to tell about almost any topic, having lived an interesting life with many adventurous experiences. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in Quartz Hill. People may visit during this time. Contact 661-839-3536 for directions.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 23, 2020