St Joan of Arc-Church
15512 6th St
Victorville, CA 92395
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Victorville, CA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
John Z. RABIEJ


1934 - 2019
John Z. RABIEJ Obituary
RABIEJ, John Z., I
85, was born in Chicago, Ill., January 3, 1934 and passed away July 19, 2019 in Apple Valley, Calif. John was the youngest child of Andrew and Mary Rabiej.
In 1956, he married Harriett T. Milton whom he was married to for 34 years.
John proudly served as a civil servant for the United States Federal Government as a Communications Foreman for 35 years at Edwards Air Force Base and later George Air Force Base.
During retirement, John volunteered for the, San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Sherri Chefs, and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He was also a long time member of the BPOE in Lancaster, Calif., a Red Cross blood donor and served as a board member for the San Bernardino School District. He loved boats, fishing, golfing, horse races, letter writing, and wood working.
Left to honor his memory are daughters, Mary and Ann (Enrique) and his son, William (Renee), his nephews, Mark (Patty) and Ken; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Genevieve; brothers, Andrew and Edwin; son, John II and granddaughter, Kacie.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Victorville, Calif. with 'Celebration of Life' to follow. Special thanks to Apple Valley Post Acute Care Center and hospice nurses, Loma Linda Health- care System, Mike Munch, Dr. M. Patel, and St. Mary's Medical Center for their kind care.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 10, 2019
