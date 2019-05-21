|
Sadly passed away on May 11, 2019 at his home in Atwater Calfornia. Born in Oklahoma on March 13, 1927. He raised his family in Quartz Hill, Calif. Johnnie leaves behind 4 children, Jack, Mike, Bobby and Debby. Wife Doris and step-children Darlene and Kevin. Along with numerous grand and great grand-children. Johnnie was truly loved and will be dearly missed by all. Services are Friday May 24, at Lancaster Cemetery at 11:00. 111 East Lancaster Blvd followed by a church service at Faith Community Church in Palmdale at 39100 10th Street West.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 21, 2019