|
|
Born Dec. 21, 1964 joined the arms of his Loving Father July 4, 2019.
Johnny was a professional surveyor and avid outdoorsman. Johnny loved fishing, camping, cooking, spending time with his family and friends. Johnny is survived by his mother Elizabeth Gusse, his step-father Richard Gusse, his wife Pamela, sons Matthew, Justin, daughter-in-law Serena, granddaughter Geneveve, sisters Laura Wydemayer, Paula Toenniges and brother Donald Toenniges.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 11, 2019