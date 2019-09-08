Home

Joshua Mortuary - Palmdale
3150 E Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale, CA 93550
(661) 947-4155
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joshua Mortuary - Palmdale
3150 E Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale, CA 93550
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Serra Catholic Parish
42121 60th St. W
Lancaster, CA
Burial
Following Services
Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery
Jose Baltazar PERDOMO Sr.


1941 - 2019
Jose Baltazar PERDOMO Sr. Obituary
Born August 20, 1941 Chetumal, Mexico, passed Los Angeles, California on August 30, 2019 at 78 years old. Son of Epifania Palomo and Tiburcio Perdomo. Raised in Belize. High School Albuquerque, New Mexico. Air Force decorated Master Sergeant 22 years, two tours in Vietnam. California State University Northridge BS in education 1991, bilingual cert. Resident Antelope Valley 35 years. Teacher at Palmdale School district 14 years, mainly Juniper Middle School ESL. Known as "Mr. P" a very strict teacher, tried to elevate the lives of his students, many remember him with affection and remained friends until he passed. Member of the Palmdale-Poncitla´n sister city program for 15 years. Great soccer enthusiast, loved classical music and Mariachi bands. Loved to share a laugh. Very affectionate loving father.
Survived by his dedicated wife, Michelle, their son Omar, his children from prior marriages; Beliza, Jose Jr, Nikolas, Marcella, Francine, Lisa, and Crucita; and his step-sons Robert and Raul. Leaves behind 13 grandchildren; Marissa, Victoriana, Sam, Lena, Philip, Frannie, Michelle, Ryan, Jeff, Boni, Luke, Sophia and Olivia; and 2 great grand children, Emily and Sara.
WE LOVE YOU DAD!
Viewing from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday September 11, 2019, Joshua Mortuary - 3150 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA.
Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday September 12, 2019, Saint Serra Catholic Parish - 42121 60th St. W, Lancaster, CA.
Followed immediately by burial ceremony, Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery - 43121 70th St. W, Lancaster, CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 8, 2019
