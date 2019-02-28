88, Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Antelope Valley Hospital Medical Center. Joe was born in Sulphur, La., on September 13, 1930 to Antoine and Victoria Nagmay Barkate. He was one of seven children. He is survived by his loving wife, Hilda Ann (Brown), bride of over sixty years, and his sister, Yvonne. He also survived by his four children, Andy (Tracey), Therese, Joe Jr. (Ilona), and Harold (Krystal), his nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was a dedicated mathematics teacher at Antelope Valley High School from 1961 until retirement in 1995. He was a standout athlete in both high school and college, achieving both all state and all-American honors in football. He served as an officer in the United State Army from 1955 until 1957, and then served in the United States Army Reserves for seven years thereafter. He earned an undergraduate degree from Northwestern Louisiana State and two master's degrees: his first from Louisiana State University and second from the University of Oklahoma.

Joe was an avid sportsman, especially enjoying both golf and fishing. He also spent much of his free time coaching high school athletes in track and football along with coaching his children in baseball, football and basketball. He was known as Big Eagle and Flying Buffalo in the Indian Princesses and Indian Guides. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was known to them as Papa. He was everything from a play-toy, cheerleader and coach to all their many activities. His grandchildren will be his pallbearers. He attended church at both Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Saint Sierra Catholic Church. Joe was blessed to have many friends and it was a special joy for him spending time with his golf and lunch buddies. He had many travels including Europe, China, Antarctica, Asia, Alaska, Australia, Africa, New Zeal- and, the United Kingdom, South America and visited his favorite destinations numerous times. He was a well-loved and devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

Viewing and Rosary will be at Joshua Memorial Park (44607 Challenger Way, Lancaster) on Fri- day, March 1. Viewing starts at 4 pm and the Rosary starts at 7 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Junipero Serra Parish (42121 60th Street West, Lancaster) at 10 am on Saturday, March 2, followed by burial and reception at Joshua Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) www.joshuamortuary.com Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary