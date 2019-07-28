|
|
Born on November 13, 1928 in Sacramento, California and he died on July 5, 2019. He finally lost his courageous battle from COPD. Papa Joe was surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years and his devoted daughter Tina, and other family and friends that were by his side. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Teresa and Dominic Massari, from Palmdale, Calif., and his daughter, Milana Victoria Bernasek. He leaves behind his cherished granddaughter, Victoria Milana Taylor and her husband, Doug Taylor, and his two adorable great-grandchildren Darryl Joseph and Abigail Ann, as well as his son-in-Law, Richard Bernasek, all from Oregon.
Joseph was a remarkable man and his unconditional love, his commitment to his family, and love of family was what he gifted us throughout his lifetime. His traditions were taught and became part of our family and his family, were the true joys of his life.
Joseph was a barber by trade in Palmdale, California, however, he owned and operated a neighborhood bar in Sacramento called, "The Clover Club" with his Uncle John Pane for close to 20 years. They sold the bar in 1973 and Joseph and his family moved back to Palmdale to take over the Mobile Home Park that his Dad, Dominic Massari had built off of 30th Street East in Palmdale. Domenic Massari, better known as the "Mayor of Palmdale" was getting up in age and wanted Joseph to take over the park. During the next 38 years, Joseph managed Dominic's Mobile Home Estates. Joseph, better known as "Palmdale-Joe," and was a successful Businessman in every venture he started. He owned Thoroughbred race- horses, but his life passions were hunting especially for elk and buffalo. He enjoyed fishing and the great outdoors traveling with his wife and their various trailers that they had over the years. Joseph enjoyed a good steak, a good glass of scotch and the company of whoever came to the backdoor. He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue on as we remember him as a man of honor, a man of loyalty, and a man of integrity.
Services were held Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary's Church, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento, California. Entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sacramento, California.
Rest in Peace, Dear Dad. Forever in our Hearts.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 28, 2019