Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Elks Lodge No. 1625
240 E Ave K
Lancaster, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DENNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas DENNING


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Thomas DENNING Obituary
Born in 1938 in Nashville, Tenn, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side in Lancaster, Calif, on Sept 29, 2019. Joe is a USAF veteran and long time resident of the Antelope Valley, making many friends along his journey at Lockheed, Elks Club, PORE dune buggy club, and everywhere in between. Joe is survived by his wife Carroll, daughters Deborah and Jennifer, and son Daniel, sisters Cora and Ann, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 E Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.