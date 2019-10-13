|
|
Born in 1938 in Nashville, Tenn, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side in Lancaster, Calif, on Sept 29, 2019. Joe is a USAF veteran and long time resident of the Antelope Valley, making many friends along his journey at Lockheed, Elks Club, PORE dune buggy club, and everywhere in between. Joe is survived by his wife Carroll, daughters Deborah and Jennifer, and son Daniel, sisters Cora and Ann, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 E Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 13, 2019