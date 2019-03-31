Devoted Catholic and loving mother, Jo, 84, left this earthto be with the Lord and reunited with her deceased love ones on March 7, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Jo was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in San Fernando Valley and moved to Lancaster in 1943. She began her career as a switchboard operator/supervisor for General Telephone and Electric. Jo was an owner/operator of K-20 Liquors with her husband Ray, PBX operator at Lockheed, and front desk receptionist for High Desert Medical Group, where she retired after 20 years. With a welcoming heart and a warm smile she loved to host large parties, serving legendary homemade food and desserts.

Possessing a loving and generous spirit, she had great compassion and empathy for people and animals and treasured her adopted pets. She loved nature and was an avid gardener. She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond, and survived by her brother Frank (Ann) Piani, her daughters Raelynn and Julie, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tues. April 9th at 10:00am; Rosary preceding at 9:30am. Burial services will follow at The Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are welcomed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Paraclete High School. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary