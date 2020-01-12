Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lancaster Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josette DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josette DUNCAN


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josette DUNCAN Obituary
Born December 27, 1929 in Hossegor, France. She came to this country in 1933, living in New York and New Jersey before moving to Santa Monica, California in 1944. She moved to the Antelope Valley in 1957.
Her husband, Harold E. Duncan survives her. Also surviving are her beloved children; David, Lisa (Ray), and Dan (Sherri) and her beloved grandchildren; Raine, Sandon, Courtney, Sean and Luke, and two great grandchildren; Scarlett and Louis. She was an active member of the Lancaster Presbyterian Church since 1958, serving many times as an elder and was involved in a great many activities in the local church, as well as, the Presbytery of San Fernando. She attended General Assembly in 1986 as a commissioner. She was also an active member of Church Women United for 20 years.
While a member of Agape – Church Women United, she was part of a group of ladies who conceived and supported a recovery home for women alcoholics, which stayed open for over 12 years. She volunteered for almost three years with Job Corp. Her main community service was being a volunteer at the Lancaster Health Care Center (1976 – 2006) helping and in charge of Bingo every Thursday afternoon. In 1986, she was selected as one of the "Women of Achievement" by the Women's Division of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.
Her interests were sewing, needlework, crocheting, cooking and reading. She was a member of the "Prayer Shawl Ministry" in her church, which brought great joy into her life.
She was laid to rest on January 3, 2020 at Joshua Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lancaster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lancaster Presbyterian Church for the Parkers' Mission.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -