|
|
Born December 27, 1929 in Hossegor, France. She came to this country in 1933, living in New York and New Jersey before moving to Santa Monica, California in 1944. She moved to the Antelope Valley in 1957.
Her husband, Harold E. Duncan survives her. Also surviving are her beloved children; David, Lisa (Ray), and Dan (Sherri) and her beloved grandchildren; Raine, Sandon, Courtney, Sean and Luke, and two great grandchildren; Scarlett and Louis. She was an active member of the Lancaster Presbyterian Church since 1958, serving many times as an elder and was involved in a great many activities in the local church, as well as, the Presbytery of San Fernando. She attended General Assembly in 1986 as a commissioner. She was also an active member of Church Women United for 20 years.
While a member of Agape – Church Women United, she was part of a group of ladies who conceived and supported a recovery home for women alcoholics, which stayed open for over 12 years. She volunteered for almost three years with Job Corp. Her main community service was being a volunteer at the Lancaster Health Care Center (1976 – 2006) helping and in charge of Bingo every Thursday afternoon. In 1986, she was selected as one of the "Women of Achievement" by the Women's Division of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.
Her interests were sewing, needlework, crocheting, cooking and reading. She was a member of the "Prayer Shawl Ministry" in her church, which brought great joy into her life.
She was laid to rest on January 3, 2020 at Joshua Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lancaster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lancaster Presbyterian Church for the Parkers' Mission.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 12, 2020