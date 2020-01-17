|
Private First Class Joshua "Josh" Joel Jenkins, 21, died in his El Paso, Texas Army barrack on January 12, 2020. He was an active duty Army Soldier in the 1st Armored Division, 1st Brigade, 1-36 Infantry, Able Company, 2nd Platoon.
Josh was born on June 21, 1998 in Lancaster, Calif. He moved to Huntington Beach, Calif. during elementary school, then moved to Potlatch, Idaho during middle school. Josh graduated from Potlatch High School in May of 2016. He then started his career in sales working for Croach Pest Control and living in various places for his work such as Seattle, Wash. and Phoenix, Arizona. Desiring to join the military, Josh moved to Austin, Texas in August 2018 and began the process to enlist in the Army. He was sworn into the Army in September 2018 and completed basic training at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia. He was then stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas and had plans to train for the Special Forces and aspired to join the Green Berets.
Josh enjoyed playing and watching sports, including football, baseball and basketball. His hobbies included skateboarding, hunting, hiking, listening to music and, while he was based in El Paso, dancing the two-step every Saturday night.
Josh was a brave, winsome, and loyal man that made friends with everyone he met. He was full of love for others and his charm and wit became a magnetic attraction to those around him. He was always the life of the party, full of energy and fun. He was also a caring, supportive friend to all those he knew. He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, grandson and friend.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Jeremiah and Heather Jenkins; mother and step-father, Joleen and Chris Tietz; sister, Jordan Jenkins; brother, William Tietz; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will take place at Joshua Memorial Park on Wednesday, January 22, at 12:00 p.m., with the burial immediately following. The service will be officiated by Pastor Steve Baker. Flowers may be sent to Joshua Memorial Park, 808 East Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA 93535
