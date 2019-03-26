August 25, 1925-March 3, 2019



93 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died March 3rd at her Lancaster home surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Bolton, a former Green Valley resident was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Rose Eamer of Reading, England, an older brother Harry Jr. who died during World War II, her sister Gladys Wilkins of Green Valley, her first husband, John Schultz, her second husband Walter Bolton, and her son Kenneth Schultz.



Joyce was the mother of two sons, both who became distinguished journalists, Kenneth Schultz, a former city editor for the Monterey Herald, and later a teacher for the Palmdale School district and Jim Schultz, a retired reporter for the Redding Record Searchlight. Although not a writer, Mrs. Bolton loved reading and telling stories of her life. Her favorite activity in later years was to collect events of the week to share with her son, Jim on Saturdays and Sundays when he faithfully called.



Mrs. Bolton is survived by her son, Jim Schultz, her daughters-in law, Rosalie Schultz and Diane Schultz, her three grandchildren, Sarah Schultz, Jennifer Siewert and her husband Kenneth, Paul Schultz and his wife Sarah and three great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Delilah and Collin Schultz. In addition, Mrs. Bolton was considered the matriarch of an extended family in the Antelope Valley including the Brown family, the Langjahr family, and the Steiner family. Mrs. Bolton was a resident of the Antelope Valley for more than 60 years. She attended the Green Valley Community Church and was a member of a British Wives Club that met monthly. During World War II she met her first husband John while he was stationed in England. They were married in England and the bride wore a silk dress made from a used parachute. As a wife of a United States Air Force sergeant she volunteered for the USO while he was stationed in Japan. In 1952 she became a naturalized citizen. Mrs. Bolton always treated others kindly and will be greatly missed by many. Private services to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date.