The youngest child of Essie and William Hamilton, was born in July of 1954 in Los Angeles, California and completed her passage through this life March 11, 2020 with her children by her side. Joyce has been happily married for 45 years to James Jones and through their love conceived and raised three children.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving parents, eight brothers and sisters and her eldest daughter. She is survived by her husband, a brother, two children, one child-in-love, five grandchildren and a multitude of loved ones.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 22, 2020