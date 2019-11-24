|
|
Born November 21, 1925 in Fairberry, Nebraska passed away November 12, 2019 in Palmdale. Joyce was the second girl of seven born to parents, Sam and Velma Bridges.
After graduating from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids Iowa, she went on to work for the FBI in Washington DC. She married sweetheart JB in 1945.
After moving to Palmdale in 1971, Joyce worked for Hunt Reality as a Broker for many years. She was also an avid bridge player in the Antelope Valley.
Joyce is survived by her son Randy Freeman, sisters Janet Stolz (Mark) and Sharon Matthews (Dick), daughter in law Teri, grandson Nathaniel, great grandson Mason and life time friend Glen Whitehurst of Florida.
Joyce was preceeded in death by her husband JB, first son Richard, grandson Christopher and life time friend Caroline Whitehurst.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 24, 2019