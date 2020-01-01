|
Joyce was born on May 1, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on December 20, 2019 in Elk Grove, California at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Axley and her first grandson, Cary Zeitz. She is survived by her children, Diane Garton, Mike Axley, Sandy Axley and her grandchildren, Devon Garton, Cody Garton, Alana Axley, Michael Axley and Nicolas Axley.
Joyce earned her Associate in Arts Degree from Chaffey College in Ontario, California. She worked as a substitute teacher and as an escrow officer until she obtained her Real Estate License in 1976. As a Realtor, she served as a member of the Board of Ethics, Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors and was named the 2004 Realtor of the Year. She continued working as a Realtor until 2017 when she sustained a traumatic brain injury.
Joyce was a charter member of the Alpha Charter Guild and volunteered for several other community service organizations. LA County Supervisor Michael Antonovich appointed Joyce as a Board Member of the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District in August 1987. Joyce served as a Board Member for the next 27 years, until August 2014.
We are comforted knowing that she is at peace, but we will always miss her.
Joyce's family invites you to share your stories and memories at an informal gathering on January 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at her son's restaurant, A.M. Cafe´, located at 44205 10th Street West, Lancaster, California.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 1, 2020