Passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2020 in Sparks, Nevada.
Joycelynn or "Jodie" was born on January 23, 1931 in New Orleans, LA to Lucille Duconge Von Ehren and Robert Von Ehren. She grew up in New Orleans, LA and in Bay St. Louis, Miss. She attended Dominican High School and then Newcomb
College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Everyone that knew Jodie, admired her love of life and zest for living. Always a free spirit, she lived life to the fullest, expressing her individualism through her actions, clothes and freedom of speech. She never cared about what other people thought and may have relished in the shock value she observed from staid onlookers. People always commented that they wished they could be that uninhibited. She could not be restrained by conservative norms and her motto until the end was "Bring it On!" Jodie was a nurturing, loving mother and grandmother and was a very loyal and compassionate friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cy and Jodie moved to Lancaster in 1973. She was an active member of the Assistance League of Antelope Valley, holding many officer positions and dedicating many volunteer hours to their service programs. She and Cyrus were very active participants in the Desert Twirlers and the Drifting Squares Dance Clubs, the Antelope Valley Indian Museum and a local Gourmet Club
They moved to Reno, Nevada in 2016 to be closer to family. Her beloved husband of 67 years, Cyrus, passed away less than one year ago on March 23, 2019.
Joycelynn is survived by son Karry, (Dale), two grandsons, Cary (Jolene), Austyn, 2 great grand- children, daughter Katherine (Craig).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Orleans on March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A procession will follow with internment at St. Louis Cemetery.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 1, 2020