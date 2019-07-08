Aug. 11, 1928-June 9, 2019 Juanita was a true 'California Girl'. Born in Burbank, grew up in Glendale and came to the Antelope Valley in 1952. She was a retail clerk at various businesses in Lancaster most of her career. For 20 years prior to her retiring around 1996, people usually remember her at Helen's Toy Store as the lady with the apron with all the pockets. She loved children and ladybugs. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children: Dave (Debby), Gary (Pattie) and Jane Wolfenbarger (Shelby, deceased); seven grand- children: David Sahm (Miradel), Sarah Williams, Daniel Williams (Nesrine), David Williams (Cindy), Matt Williams (June), Eric Wolfenbarger (Jenni) and Ryan Wolfenbarger (Teasha); and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dix. She will be greatly missed. A short graveside memorial service and interment will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 11:00 am at Joshua Memorial Park. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 8, 2019